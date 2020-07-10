A defender may help you

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Edmund Burke, who was a member of the British parliament between 1766 and 1794, wrote, "He that wrestles with us strengthens our nerves and sharpens our skill. Our antagonist is our helper."

At the bridge table, we wrestle mentally with our opponents. However, on some deals, like today's, you can call on an opponent to help you make your contract.

South is in six spades. What should he do after West leads the heart king?

In the bidding, South's jump to four spades showed a strong one-suiter. North's five-heart control-bid invited a slam, which South was happy to accept.

South had 11 top tricks: seven spades, one heart, one diamond and two clubs. If only North or South had had a third club. Declarer's first thought was a successful diamond finesse. But now he saw two better chances.

He won with dummy's heart ace, drew the trumps, ruffed a heart in hand and took his two club tricks ending on the board. Then South led the heart six. When East discarded, so did declarer, pitching his low diamond. West took the trick but was endplayed. If he had led a heart, declarer would have ruffed on the board and sluffed his diamond queen. When West shifted to a diamond, South claimed.