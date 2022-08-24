A coup that worked and lost

On top of the Old Bailey, the famous criminal court in London, stands Justice. Across her eyes is a blindfold.

Bridge players sometimes feel like her. We weigh the evidence, but because some cards are hidden, contracts make that can be defeated, and vice versa.

Burrell Ives Humphreys, a former Superior Court judge from New Jersey, brought off a brilliant coup in today's deal from a duplicate game -- because West couldn't see Humphreys' cards.

Against three no-trump, West led the diamond three: seven, queen, king. Humphreys knew that if he conceded a club trick, the defenders could run four or five diamond tricks. To try to deflect the course of justice, Humphreys made an incredible play: At trick two, he led the diamond jack!

Thinking South was strong in diamonds, West -- an expert with many titles to his name -- ducked his ace. Immediately, Humphreys cashed four spades, two hearts and one club for his contract.

At the end of the evening, though, Humphreys found that he had scored 0 matchpoints! Every other South had won 10 or 11 tricks. Maybe some Wests didn't lead a diamond. However, it seems more likely that the declarers played the ace and another club, either immediately or after crossing to dummy with a spade. When West won with the club king, he couldn't envisage the diamond distribution. Instead, he switched to a major, refusing to give South a trick with the diamond jack.

As Humphreys might have said, justice definitely wasn't done -- or seen to be done.