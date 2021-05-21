A brief look at the second round of the PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND (AP) — A brief look at Friday's second round of the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island (all times EDT):

LEADING: Phil Mickelson and Louis Oosthuizen at 5-under 139. Mickelson shot a 3-under 69 in the morning and Oosthuizen had a 68 in the afternoon.

TRAILING: Brooks Koepka was one shot back after a 71. Hideki Matsuyama (68), Branden Grace (71) and Christian Bezuidenhout were 3 under.

FADING: First-round leader Corey Conners had to rally to shoot 75 and was three shots back. Sam Horsfield followed his opening 69 with an 80 and made the cut on the number. Cameron Tringale shot 70-82 and Jason Dufner went 71-81.

GOING HOME: Top-ranked Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Justin Thomas and fourth-ranked Xander Schauffele all finished 6 over to miss the cut by a stroke.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Koepka's second shot from a patch of tall native grass on the par-5 seventh hole bounced and rolled onto the green, and he made the 41-foot putt for eagle.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Oosthuizen was bogey-free through 17 holes but dropped a shot on the 18th for his 68.