The following article will trace a brief history of the Wade Hampton Academy School that started operating in Orangeburg in 1964. It was formed as a private source for the education of the white children. All before this movement, the system for educating the Black and white students was operating under the rules of segregation that had been in existence since the formation of South Carolina.

The Wade Hampton Academy was not the first private school to operate in Orangeburg County. The first was in 1815, when George Elmore Salley donated land for a school. The Poplar Springs Academy operated until 1865. After the Civil War, several private schools operated in the Orangeburg area such as: the Orangeburg Female Academy, the Sheridan Classical School (1877), and the Mellichamp High School.

At the freedom of the Blacks in 1865, the separation of the races of people took on a new life for both groups. By the year of 1964, the life of education began to change for the integration of our society to move on the same pages.

Since that time, some of the whites decided to make the education of their children stay the same as it had always been during the time of segregation. Therefore, their movement to continue the former life that they live did not change because of the new laws.

It must be noted, that the Wade Hampton Academy was organized in an effort to give the white school children a private source for obtaining an education other than attending the public schools of Orangeburg. The cost of the schooling at that time was $300 per term.

The following article will provide the reader a brief historical look at the operation of the Wade Hampton Academy from 1964 until the end of its existence in 1986.

On August 11, 1964, the T&D printed, “White citizens in Orangeburg announced during the weekend that they now have a charter for Wade Hampton Academy, a private school established for white parents who don’t want to send their children to integrated, public schools. The white group is prepared to open the academy this fall.”

The T&D on Aug. 20, 1964 printed, “Church Will House School—Facilities of the Northside Baptist Church will be used to house the elementary school of Wade Hampton Academy, Orangeburg’s new private school, it was learned Wednesday.

The junior high and high schools, with laboratories, will be housed in rental property at the intersection of Elliott and Glover Sts.”

Then on Aug. 21, 1964, the T&D printed, “Negroes Apply To School—Wade Hampton Academy--The Rev. I. Dequincy Newman of Columbia said Thursday night that the parents of two young Negro children have made application to attend the Wade Hampton Academy in Orangeburg.

The Wade Hampton Academy will have its first school term this year. It was organized as an all-white private school.

Newman identified the children as Renner Coblin, 9, and Earl Wesley Coblin Jr., 6. T. S. Harrison Jr., secretary of the academy said two applications were received late in the afternoon. He said the list for the coming school year has been closed except for those persons who mailed in their tuition payment in July for the month of August.

He said that contracts have been mailed out to approximately 300 firm commitments and that now there are no more openings—for Negro or white-in the academy.”

As the school was preparing to open, the T&D printed on Aug. 28, 1964, “School hours for Wade Hampton Academy, Orangeburg’s new private school which will open its 1964-1965 academic year Monday, were announced Friday.

The lower school, to be housed in the Northside Baptist Church, will hold its opening session from 8:45 a. m. until noon and will operate under regular hours, from 8:45 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. for the second through the sixth grades.

The upper school to meet in old Moss home, Elliott and Glover Sts. Some 293 pupils have been signed up for the private school organized to provide segregated facilities for those children and their parents desiring them.”

While the new private school was making its plans to open, the public schools in Orangeburg continued to operate as usual. At that time in the fall of 1964, the white schools ended their segregation with the admission of 18 Black students being enrolled after a 10-year fight with the Federal government.

The T&D printed on September 7, 1964, “Sees Private School Growth—The organizer of a segregated private school at Orangeburg says integration of facilities in public schools will drive more pupils to private schools.

Industrialist T. E. Wannamaker spoke at the meeting here Saturday of the South Carolina Association of Citizens Councils. Wannamaker was the moving force in organizing the just-opened Wade Hampton Academy at Orangeburg whose public schools integrated for the first time last week.

He told the council local opposition to the private school to avoid integration came from “the clergy, educators and the country club cocktail set.”

“We are in business,” he said, “and we intend to stay in business for a long time.” He said the first meeting to organize the school drew 2,200 people.

The school has an enrolment of 300. It is supported by tuition, and by contributions from patrons.”

The Wade Hampton Academy got off to a successful school year with plans being made for the future.

On April 6, 1965, the T&D reported, “Wade Hampton Academy Plans Permanent Home—A permanent building to house Orangeburg’s Wade Hampton Academy is being planned for occupancy next September, according to Dr. T. Elliott Wannamaker, school president.

Dr. Wannamaker said that efforts are being made to obtain the services of an architectural firm that can assure completion of the structure by the target date. It will be located on a 10-acre tract of land off U. S. Highway 178 on the north side of Caw Caw Creek which was donated to the school by Mr. and Mrs. A. J. M. Wannamaker. A road is now being opened into the property.

Dr. Wannamaker said that it was impossible to say how many classrooms the school building will have, but said it will be between 15 and 20, including school offices.”

Then on May 1, 1965, the T&D printed, “Wade Hampton Academy Will Begin $100,000 Construction—Orangeburg’s Wade Hampton Academy will begin construction Monday on a $100,000 classroom facility on a 10-acre tract on the North Road.

The initial construction will incorporate two separate building units housing 18 classrooms. A long range building program for the Academy calls for two classroom buildings, an administrative building and a cafeteria building.”

The T&D then announced on May 8, 1965, “First Wade Hampton Academy Graduating Class Is Honored--The Junior Class of Wade Hampton Academy requests the pleasure of your company at a reception and dance in honor of the Senior Class on Friday evening, the seventh of May at eight o’clock at the Country Club of Orangeburg, Orangeburg, South Carolina.”

On May 29, 1965, the T&D printed, “Wade Hampton Graduates 3—Commencement Observed Here--Mr., Mrs. Wannamaker Get First School Medal—Michael Van Clark, Jean Ann Meyer and Lawrence Earl Triplett Friday night became the first three graduates of Wade Hampton Academy at graduation exercises held at the Edisto Shrine Club.

Their diplomas were presented by Dr. T. Elliott Wannamaker, president of the academy who congratulated them on their achievement.

During the evening, W. D. Workman, Columbia newspaperman, author and commentator was the featured speaker.”

The next year of Wade Hampton Academy continued its success story when the school graduated and awarded diplomas to 18 students in May 1966.

Then on July 10, 1966, the T&D printed, “Private Schools “Here To Stay’--Anti-Integration? —Yes!--Orangeburg Man Leads Mushrooming Private Academies—“We’re here because we have convictions-and we’re going to stay.” Dr. T. E. Wannamaker, 57, a chemist, was speaking as he sat in the office of his Orangeburg chemical factory and explained the goals of the segregationist South Carolina Independent School Association Inc.

“It’s not token integration we’re concerned about,” said Wannamaker, but the effects mass integration will have on our schools in the future.

A third motive behind the movement is the need to give our children a better education than can be had from public schools,” said Wannamaker.

The construction of a new Wade Hampton Academy in Orangeburg will give the students a location to allow them to improve their education.”

In September of 1966, the Wade Hampton Academy had an enrolment of 550 students in the Upper and Lower Schools. The school is starting its third year of operation, was organized as a private school to provide parents of the Orangeburg area with an institution which gives them freedom of choice in whether they wish their children to attend a non-integrated or integrated school.

When the basketball season got started, the Wade Hampton Academy boys and girls opened the year with a win. The boys won their opener 64-18 over the Francis Marion Academy and the girls completed their win convincingly 84-35.

At the beginning of 1967, the Academy began its new building phase. It was to include a contained general office, administration rooms, a library, home economics classroom, chemistry, biology, physics lab and four additional classrooms.

In February of 1967, the boys won the South Carolina’s Independent School Association basketball title over the James Byrnes Academy of Florence by the score of 41-31. Pat Black was named the tournament’s most valuable player.

The speaker for the third graduating class of 1967 was Governor Robert McNair. That year, there were a total of 38 candidates for diplomas.

On March 6, 1968, the T & D announced, “Facility Will Seat About 800—An unsolicited and unexpected gift valued at enough to build a gymnasium-auditorium with about 20,000 square feet of floor space at Wade Hampton Academy was announced Tuesday night by Dr. T. Elliott Wannamaker, academy president, on behalf of the school’s board of directors.

Dr. Wannamaker identified the donor of the gift as A. W. McAlister of near Greensboro, N.C., who asked that on completion the structured be dedicated to the memory of his father and mother, the late Alexander Worth McAlister and Mrs. Sarah Reid Little McAlister.”

On March 7, 1968, the T&D posted an editorial— “Our Congratulations-Five years ago there were scoffers in the City of Orangeburg and the surrounding area who were convinced that any attempt to establish a permanent private school with an educational program that would be acceptable to colleges and universities in the acceptance of its graduates as students would be doomed to failure. They have been proven wrong.

In some the belief was brought about by the fear that establishment of a private school in the area would be harmful to the public school system on which parents of the area’s children had relied for a good education in the past.

The latest evidence of the respect shown Wade Hampton Academy came to light Tuesday night at a meeting at the school at which it was announced that a gift, totally unsolicited and unexpected, had been made to the institution which will enable it to construct a gymnasium-auditorium which has long been needed.”

On March 17, 1968, the T&D printed, “Wade Hampton Academy Gets Letters—Many Interested In How Orangeburg Private School Is Operating--The eyes of much of the South are on Orangeburg’s Wade Hampton Academy. Interested persons are looking into the private school to seek know-how the school and its rapidly growing physical plant became a reality in such a short period of time.

Dr. T. E. Wannamaker, president of Wade Hampton Academy has attributed the success of the school to its being what the people who support it really want. Dr. Wannamaker has said the main purpose of the Academy is to offer a freedom of choice between public and private schools to the public.”

The next year in March of 1969, the T&D reported, “Wade Hampton Girls, JV Boys State Champs-The Wade Hampton Academy junior varsity boys and varsity girls are the new state Basketball champions of the South Carolina Independent Schools Association. Mike Strickland pumped in 12 points. In the varsity action, the Wade Hampton girls, Linda Tyson led the school for winners netting 12 points.”

In April of 1969, the new gym for the Wade Hampton Academy opened for the first time. Also, that year, the school had a total of forty-four young men and women to graduate.

The next year in 1970, the school graduated 38 students from the academy. Then in 1971, they graduated a total of 46 seniors. The commencement speaker for that event was U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond.

On February 18, 1972, the T&D reported, “Wade Hampton JV’s Win State Title—The still undefeated Wade Hampton Academy JV Rebels won their 22nd game of the season and with it the State Championship in the South Carolina Independent School League by beating a well-coached Wilson Hall Academy team from Sumter 48-37 in the tournament finals Thursday night in McAlister Gym. Keever Prickett hitting on 4-4 field goal attempts to lead the attack.”

That same year, in March of 1972, the Wade Hampton Academy varsity gained the State Class AA championship with a win over Hammond Academy by the score of 55-50.

In 1973, Gen. William C. Westmoreland was the guest speaker for the commencement. The class included a total of 52 seniors. Westmoreland told the group, “We have a basis for renewed expression of faith in truth, courage, integrity and a simple basic honesty.”

The football season of 1974 was an outstanding year for the Wade Hampton Academy. The school was successful in defeating Hammond Academy for the State’s football championship with a 26-6 win. Coach Sam Allen was the coach for the winning team.

In February of 1976, the members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy decided to purchase Confederate Flags to be given to each pupil of the Wade Hampton Academy and Willington Academy for Confederate Memorial Day.

With all of the success of the school’s sports accomplishments, on April 1, 1980, the Wade Hampton Academy Athletic Director made an announcement in the T & D. “Allen To Leave Coaching—Wade Hampton Athletic Director-by Gage Bleakley—Sam Allen, for nine years head of a highly successful athletic program at Orangeburg’s Wade Hampton Academy, announced his resignation Monday.

He initiated a varsity football program at Wade Hampton in 1972 and compiled an eight-year record of 64-23-1 that included a SCISAA state championship in 1974. Under Allen’s guidance, the Rebels were runners-up to state champions in 1973 and 1975.

Allen also coached varsity boys’ basketball for seven seasons. His WHA squads won 106 games while losing only 47 and claimed the state championship for the 1971-1972 season. Rebel track teams coached by Allen claimed one state championship and four runners-up trophies.

The Wade Hampton athletic director noted two changes in the attitudes of young people in his decade of coaching. He said these changes affected his decision to leave the profession. I don’t think kids today know how to respond to difficult situations and I don’t think they have been taught how to respond to these situations.

Kids today believe that everything is supposed to be fun and I think that is misleading a lot of people and creating problems in the minds of our young people that are going to haunt us.”

On May 2, 1980, the T&D reported, “The Wade Hampton Academy’s marching band will make their debut in the Festival of Roses parade, their first appearance as a processional unit.”

Then on May 31, 1980, the T&D posted the graduating class for the Wade Hampton Academy. There were a total of 70 students to graduate that year.

In May of 1981, the athletics programs at WHA continued their winning ways when they won their first-ever SCISAA state golf title. Jason Griffith and Rion Groomes led the team to the victory.

On May 28, 1982, the crowd at Wade Hampton Academy made an overflow at the McAlister Gym when 70 graduates marched across the stage.

The next year in 1983, the boy’s basketball coach Fred Moulton was named SCISAA Class AAA lower conference Coach of the Year. At that time, Wade Hampton Academy was the second largest independent school in South Carolina. That year, the school graduated a total of 66 seniors.

Then came another championship when the varsity girls took a victory over Beaufort Academy 40-38. With 10 seconds left, Kathy Myers scored the winning basket off a beautiful dish off from Dalton Adden.

In March of 1985, Wade Hampton Academy golf team Coach Martin Cheatham carried the team to its fifth championship game. Also, that year, the Gressette Library was constructed on the campus.

During the early 1980s, the school had developed a power-house with four consecutive SCISAA Class AAA state championships

(Special Note: Martin Cheatham served as the Mayor of Orangeburg from 1989 until 2001.)

The graduating class of 1985 featured Dennis Shedd, chief counsel of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee as the speaker. The valedictorian was Sheryl Carson and the salutatorian was Thomas McRoy Shelley III. That class featured a total of 74 graduates.

Coach Thad Ott guided the Wade Hampton Academy to three consecutive SCISAA Class AAA state football championships from 1982-1984. Then he decided to go back home to St. Matthews Calhoun Academy as the coach.

In the baseball season, the Rebels won the SCISAA Class AAA state baseball championship.

During the last football meeting between Wade Hampton Academy and the Willington Academy, on Oct. 26, 1985, the Wade Hampton team won the match by the score of 10-6.

Then in March of 1986, the Wade Hampton Academy won the team boys and girls tennis titles over the archrival Willington Academy.

During the Summer of 1986, the end of the Wade Hampton Academy was completed. For 22 years, the school provided private education for white students here in Orangeburg. In the lifetime of Wade Hampton Academy, the school became champions in many of the sports and other school activities.

In 1986, the two private schools in Orangeburg, Wade Hampton Academy and the Willington Academy decided to merge to form the Orangeburg Preparatory Schools, Inc.