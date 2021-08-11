A bad break may be beneficial

Russell Baker, whose autobiography "Growing Up" won a Pulitzer prize, claimed, "Inanimate objects are classified scientifically into three major categories -- those that don't work, those that break down and those that get lost."

In bridge, the inanimate objects are the cards: There are finesses that don't work; some trump fits break down against a bad split; and a few winners are lost for want of an entry. However, occasionally a bad break works well for declarer.

After West's ill-advised double, North used an SOS redouble for rescue.

If West had had a diamond to lead against four spades, the defenders could have cashed the first four tricks. The 0=7 split kept the contract alive, and South took full advantage of his good fortune.

Declarer, after winning the first trick with the spade eight, led his heart. West went in with the ace and returned his remaining trump. Declarer won in the dummy, cashed the heart king for a diamond discard and ruffed a heart in hand.

If both opponents had followed, South could have established a long heart on the board. Now a different tack was needed. Declarer ruffed a club, ruffed a heart, ruffed a club and led dummy's last heart. However, instead of ruffing, South discarded a diamond.

West won the trick but was forced to lead a club into South's ace-queen tenace. This gave declarer 10 tricks: two top spades, the heart king, two heart ruffs in hand, two club ruffs on the board, a long trump in hand and the club ace-queen.

