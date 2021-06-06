8 T&D Region students awarded Rotary scholarships

Since 1980, the Rotary Club of Orangeburg has been awarding scholarships annually to Orangeburg County students who will be continuing their education at a college or university in the fall.

This year’s class of scholarship recipients reflect the same level of excellence and hard work as previous classes of scholars.

Rotary Club President Chief Michael Adams said, “In this centennial year of the founding of the Rotary Club of Orangeburg, it is important for the club to continue to invest in the young people of this community. The 2021 Rotary Scholarship recipients are excellent choices for continuing this tradition”.

For 2021, eight scholarships of $1,500 each were awarded to local students. The funds will be used to help defray the cost of attending college this fall. The recipients are:

• Caroline Abrecht (Lake Marion High School) will attend Clemson University, majoring in computer engineering

• Chloe Bryan (High School for Health Professions) will attend the University of South Carolina-Upstate, majoring in nursing

• Talicia Cobbs (Edisto High School) will attend Winthrop University, majoring in business