8 more coronavirus cases in region
Eight more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 496 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 445,523 and confirmed deaths to 7,606.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 8,289 total cases and a total of 212 deaths and 5 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,367 total cases and a total of 48 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,126 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

