Welcome Home to 3116 Market St in Orangeburg. Looking for over an acre with no HOA, this is your future home. A large traditional home with a sprawling front porch accompanied by a back deck has a carport with two storage sheds. Inside you will find seven, that is right, seven bedrooms with three full bathrooms. This home is ready for a new family, just needs a few cosmetic updates with paint and flooring but is priced accordingly for the neighborhood. Downstairs has four bedrooms with the laundry room, large pantry room, and open concept with the living / dining / kitchen areas. Upstairs has a large loft with three full bedrooms. The downstairs bathroom was recently updated. Scheduling your showing before it is gone!
7 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $325,000
