7 Bedroom Home in North,Sc - $815,000

Approximately 113 acres of fields and woods with approximately 1000 feet on the Edisto River. This beautifully maintained traditional home dates from 2003 and offers 4,560 square feet of living space on 3 fully finished floors with oak and tile flooring. The main level includes formal living and dining rooms, den with fireplace, custom kitchen with granite, breakfast bay and all stainless appliances and spacious master suite with large bath and walk-in-closet. On the 2nd floor are 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and sitting area. The 3rd floor has a paneled media room and 2 bedrooms. A covered deck overlooks a pond stocked with bass and bream, and there is a 2 car attached garage. For horses, there are multiple fences pastures shaded by dozens of lovely old live oaks, a lighted riding ring and several barns and shelters including an 8 stall Barnmaster center aisle stable with tack room. Heated and cooled dog kennel. Owner places no value on cottage on property, tear down or total repair.