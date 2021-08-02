Approximately 113 acres of fields and woods with approximately 1000 feet on the Edisto River. This beautifully maintained traditional home dates from 2003 and offers 4,560 square feet of living space on 3 fully finished floors with oak and tile flooring. The main level includes formal living and dining rooms, den with fireplace, custom kitchen with granite, breakfast bay and all stainless appliances and spacious master suite with large bath and walk-in-closet. On the 2nd floor are 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and sitting area. The 3rd floor has a paneled media room and 2 bedrooms. A covered deck overlooks a pond stocked with bass and bream, and there is a 2 car attached garage. For horses, there are multiple fences pastures shaded by dozens of lovely old live oaks, a lighted riding ring and several barns and shelters including an 8 stall Barnmaster center aisle stable with tack room. Heated and cooled dog kennel. Owner places no value on cottage on property, tear down or total repair.
7 Bedroom Home in North,Sc - $815,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Officer David Lance Dukes has been charged with first-degree assault and battery.
Two men are facing one count each of first-offense manufacturing marijuana, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams.
WATCH NOW: Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officer terminated, SLED investigating; man, 58, suffered acute head injury, lawyer claims
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety terminated one of its officers for allegedly violating the agency’s use of force policy, Orangeburg…
A registered sex offender is facing three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.
A 57-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted armed robbery on July 22 in the 2017 shooting death of 26-…
Two St. Matthews men died in a car crash near Orangeburg on Sunday night.
ELLOREE – The Elloree Police Department is trying to determine the identity of a person found after a vehicle fire early Monday morning on Bro…
An Orangeburg man died following a collision on Tuesday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones.
Orangeburg police seek man on purse snatching, other charges; suspect may be moving from hotel to hotel
Police say they need help finding a person wanted on charges of purse snatching, theft of motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud.
A Clay Street home caught fire Tuesday afternoon as a child was trying to cook, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire report.