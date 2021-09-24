6 Bedroom Home in Swansea - $770,000

64 Horsefeathers Lane, its surrounding trail riding grounds, and carefully conceived, beautifully built residence and outbuildings, constitute one of the most distinguished estates in Lexington County. This 42-acre rambling equestrian property bestows a beautiful live water creek that welcomes abundant wildlife. Take advantage of its extraordinary location in central South Carolina with easy access to I-26, a few minutes from downtown Columbia or choose a quick day trip to the beach or the mountains. The main residence was designed with beautiful esthetics and perfect scale to transform into a bed and breakfast, or a hunter's short-term rental.