Beautiful custom built home located in The Palms Subdivision! This house is on one of the biggest lot in neighborhood! Two story 6 bedrooms & 4.5 bathroom home with a two car garage. This home have some many upgrades, two exterior cook areas, lot can handle a pool area if the owner like to add a pool, fully brick home, on crawl space, front porch, high ceilings, sunroom, natural gas tankless hot water heater, natural gas fireplace, dual master bedrooms (master bedrooms on each level)!