 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $495,900

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $495,900

Beautiful custom built home located in The Palms subdivision! This fully brick house is one of the largest in the neighborhood with 6 BR, 4.5 BA, spacious sunroom, front porch, 2 car garage, and back deck!! Open kitchen has granite countertops and wood cabinets. Additional features include high ceilings, natural gas tankless hot water heater, and natural gas fireplace!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Orangeburg man killed, car stolen

Orangeburg man killed, car stolen

Someone killed a 44-year-old Orangeburg man and fled the scene in his car, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News