 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $484,900

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $484,900

Beautiful custom built home located in The Palms subdivision! This fully brick house is one of the largest in the neighborhood with 6 BR, 4.5 BA, spacious sunroom, front porch, 2 car garage, and back deck!! Open kitchen has granite countertops and wood cabinets. Additional features include high ceilings, natural gas tankless hot water heater, and natural gas fireplace!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man shot in Vance

Man shot in Vance

A man was shot in Vance on Monday night, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Danley out as SC State AD

Danley out as SC State AD

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers announced Tuesday the termination of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News