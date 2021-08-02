6 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $319,500

An exceptional find! Impressive inside and out. Wonderful space; even has 2 offices. You simply need to see it. Call us or call your Realtor! New roof, new front entrance, fresh paint inside and out. New hardwood floors, all downstairs and staircases. New carpet and fixtures. Double garage. Bonus room above garage has pine floors. office up and downstairs. New stainless appliances, granite countertops and double ovens. Baths have granite countertops. Circular drive. APPT NEEDED TO SHOW!