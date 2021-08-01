Well maintained. 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 1 half bath. 9 ft. ceilings. Huge sunroom for entertaining and relaxing. Sunroom includes wet bar, ceiling fans and window seating. 2 bedroom suites on first floor. All at a great price. Call office or agent for showing instructions. Home sold "Strictly As-Is". Seller will make NO repairs.
6 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $275,000
