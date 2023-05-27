Ask about our interest rate incentives with HOM! The Bradley, by Great Southern Homes, The Carolina's home-builder! This 5bd/3bth home features, energy star appliances, music port w/ speakers, home automation system, and much more. This gorgeous open floor plan is a must see! Second living area/loft upstairs. 5th Bedroom downstairs and full bath! Built in Southbridge's ALL BRICK section. Southbridge is Sumter's newest neighborhood with several amenities to include a pool & cabana, multiple fishing ponds, and picnic area. STOCK PHOTOS ARE USED. PLEASE CHECK W/ AGENT FOR COLOR & OPTIONS DETAILS. Ready to close!
5 Bedroom Home in Sumter - $384,418
