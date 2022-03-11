 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $500,000

5 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $500,000

This is a proposed new construction home is the prestigious Calhoun Country Club. Home is not built yet and will not start being built until ratified contract is received by builder. This 5 Bedroom,4 Bathroom and 3 Car garage All Brick Home .Upon entering this home, you will immediately feel a sense of comfort and well-designed spaces. This home offers 5 bedrooms,4 bedrooms, Carpet in all bedrooms, Downstairs hardwood & tile flooring (Kitchen island pendant lighting above kitchen island.Master bedroom has box Ceilings ,Mater bathroom comes with a Double vanity, Master bathroom comes with a separate tub & shower. Home comes with irrigation system & a deck in the backyard.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News