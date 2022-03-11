This is a proposed new construction home is the prestigious Calhoun Country Club. Home is not built yet and will not start being built until ratified contract is received by builder. This 5 Bedroom,4 Bathroom and 3 Car garage All Brick Home .Upon entering this home, you will immediately feel a sense of comfort and well-designed spaces. This home offers 5 bedrooms,4 bedrooms, Carpet in all bedrooms, Downstairs hardwood & tile flooring (Kitchen island pendant lighting above kitchen island.Master bedroom has box Ceilings ,Mater bathroom comes with a Double vanity, Master bathroom comes with a separate tub & shower. Home comes with irrigation system & a deck in the backyard.
5 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 14-year-old Orangeburg resident has been identified as the driver killed in Wednesday afternoon’s collision.
One person died Wednesday afternoon when a truck ran into a car near the same location where two people died last month.
A 47-year-old man was shot to death at his Orangeburg home on Sunday evening.
A Cordova man has been charged in the Feb. 22 shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man injured in the Orangeburg area.
A North man is facing his second charge of injuring a child.
Former South Carolina State men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin has filed a lawsuit against the university at its athletics director, Stacy Danely.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
This story was produced in collaboration with The Kingstree News, an Uncovered partner.