This is a proposed new construction home is the prestigious Calhoun Country Club. Home is not built yet and will not start being built until ratified contract is received by builder. This 5 Bedroom,4 Bathroom and 3 Car garage All Brick Home .Upon entering this home, you will immediately feel a sense of comfort and well-designed spaces. This home offers 5 bedrooms,4 bedrooms, Carpet in all bedrooms, Downstairs hardwood & tile flooring (Kitchen island pendant lighting above kitchen island.Master bedroom has box Ceilings ,Mater bathroom comes with a Double vanity, Master bathroom comes with a separate tub & shower. Home comes with irrigation system & a deck in the backyard.
5 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $475,000
