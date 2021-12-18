5 Bedroom Home in St. Matthews - $450,000

This is a proposed new construction home is prestigious Calhoun Country Club. Home is not built yet and will not start being built until ratified contract is received by builder. Upon entering this home, you will immediately feel a sense of comfort and well-designed spaces. This home offers 5 bedrooms. It has a formal dining room with a flex space across the entryway that can be a 2nd family room, sewing room, private office, or formal living room. In the heart of the home you will notice the wealth of natural light flowing into the great room and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen features a large island, and there is a cozy eat-in area adjacent to the open great room. This great room has a coffered ceiling and built in bookshelves. The owner's suite is on the main floor, and features trey ceiling and bay windows. The master bathroom is spacious, and features an en-suite bath with dual vanities and separate garden tub and shower. Upstairs there are 4 additional bedrooms all with their own bathroom space and closets. Enjoy the loft/bonus room as a great place for everyone to enjoy the big game, playing with new toys, or simply spend some quiet time with a favorite book. All our Hybrid Energy Efficient homes include Tankless w/h, Low E Windows, Dual Programmable Thermostats, Thermal Enveloping Air Barriers, Natural Gas Heat. Energy Star Frigidaire Appliances, & Slow Flow Faucets! The also come prewired for all your security and technology needs.