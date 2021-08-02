5 Bedroom Home in St Matthews - $349,900

Custom built 5,300 square foot home w/5bdrms & 5 baths that must be seen to appreciate the scenic rolling hills of the golf course & country-side views. Located on Calhoun Country Club Golf Course's 10th fairway with view of a pond & additional golf holes. On the main level of the house is a Huge Kitchen w/center island, large breakfast bay & den w/free standing wood burning stove; The Master Retreat has a tremendous bath with 2 walk-in closets, shower, jetted tub & private laundry rm; Cath Great rm w/built-in dining room hutch; addt'l br & 2 baths on main floor. Upstairs are 2 br's and guest large bath. Downstairs is a complete living quarters that is ground level that includes a 2nd kit, den lvrm/large bathrm, office and strage rm. Homes lower foundation is a concrete monolithic pour.