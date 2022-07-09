Come home to this modern property located in a quiet, rural community! This open floor plan home is complete with quartz countertops in the kitchen, marble countertops in the bathrooms, natural beam ceilings, custom white oak flooring, spacious rooms with natural lighting, and custom closets and cabinetry throughout! The perfect home for entertaining! There is a large front porch and a peaceful screened in back porch. The attached garage has high ceilings, vinyl for easy washing, and plenty of storage! This home is located between Bowman and Branchville, and located only 8 miles from Branchville schools! 45 miles to Nexton/Summerville, and approximately an hour away from Charleston and Columbia! Adjoining lot TMS: 0231-00-02-052.000 is also included with the sale of the home.
5 Bedroom Home in Rowesville - $709,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 37-year-old Bamberg woman was found dead in her home on Monday night. She suffered a gunshot wound, Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. said.
A 3-year-old described as being “full of life,” gave her own by protecting her 1-year-old brother last Friday in Cope, her parents say.
Four vehicles collided early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 26, temporarily blocking both lanes of westbound traffic about two miles from Ora…
Two Orangeburg men killed outside of an Ellis Avenue home last Monday have been identified.
A person of interest is being sought in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old Orangeburg man, according to Orangeburg County Sh…
A St. George man will spend the next 16 years in prison after he admitted he sexually abused a girl in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 3-year-old Swansea girl has been identified as the child who was killed in the tractor accident in Cope on Friday.
An Orangeburg man has been sentenced to prison for attacking a woman with a rock.
Orangeburg