Come home to this modern property located in a quiet, rural community! This open floor plan home is complete with quartz countertops in the kitchen, marble countertops in the bathrooms, natural beam ceilings, custom white oak flooring, spacious rooms with natural lighting, and custom closets and cabinetry throughout! The perfect home for entertaining! There is a large front porch and a peaceful screened in back porch. The attached garage has high ceilings, vinyl for easy washing, and plenty of storage! This home is located between Bowman and Branchville, and located only 8 miles from Branchville schools! 45 miles to Nexton/Summerville, and approximately an hour away from Charleston and Columbia! Adjoining lot TMS: 0231-00-02-052.000 is also included with the sale of the home.
5 Bedroom Home in Rowesville - $699,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The father of a murder victim is facing charges after he appeared to punch his son’s murderer in the head at the Orangeburg County Courthouse …
The Eutawville man who testified against his co-defendants in a quadruple murder has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
An Orangeburg County grand jury indicted a now 15-year-old for allegedly shooting three students at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Five occupants of a motel suffered injuries in a fire at the Crown Inn on Monday night.
“Today is a day that these families have been waiting for for many, many years, to know that Bowen Turner is going to serve a sentence in the …
Orangeburg County
Walt and Jennifer Turner, parents of Bowen Gray Turner, are now part of the restraining order prohibiting them from contacting the families of…
A new restaurant has opened in Springfield.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man is facing one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between the ages of 11 and 14.