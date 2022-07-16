5 Bedroom Home in Rowesville - $699,999

Come home to this modern property located in a quiet, rural community! This open floor plan home is complete with quartz countertops in the kitchen, marble countertops in the bathrooms, natural beam ceilings, custom white oak flooring, spacious rooms with natural lighting, and custom closets and cabinetry throughout! The perfect home for entertaining! There is a large front porch and a peaceful screened in back porch. The attached garage has high ceilings, vinyl for easy washing, and plenty of storage! This home is located between Bowman and Branchville, and located only 8 miles from Branchville schools! 45 miles to Nexton/Summerville, and approximately an hour away from Charleston and Columbia! Adjoining lot TMS: 0231-00-02-052.000 is also included with the sale of the home.