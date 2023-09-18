Welcome to 1350 Four Holes Rd in picturesque Orangeburg, SC 29115! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own a spacious 3,320 sqft traditional home, nestled on a full acre of serene country land. This charming property offers 5 generously-sized bedrooms, 2 full baths, and endless potential for customization.Currently undergoing a complete renovation, this hidden gem is waiting for the perfect owner to put their personal touch on it and make it their dream home. With a price tag UNDER $100,000, this rare find is a remarkable investment for anyone looking to create a one-of-a-kind living space tailored to their needs.Located in beautiful Orangeburg, you'll enjoy the peace and tranquility of country living while still having access to the amenities and conveniences of city life.