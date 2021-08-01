5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $949,900

Country Estate offering a Magnificent 1920's Colonial Home on over 83 acres. Wraparound Front Porch leads to Grand Foyer, Formal Living And Dining Rooms, Spacious Eat in Kitchen offers Bar, Fireplace and Casual Dining. Enjoy the Charm and Character with Modern amenities. Well maintained with Newer roof, HVAC, and Windows. Spalsh into the inground pool or access the Edisto River from 163 ft. of River frontage. The Guest House built in 1996 offer an additional 2 bedrooms/2 Baths, and Open Floor Plan. The property has Multiple Storage Buildings and Pole Barns to store all of your toys and equipment, (2) 7+ acre tillable fields, and 56 wooded acres. No Restrictions or HOA to limit your Dreams for this Amazing Once in a Lifetime Opportunity! Call today to schedule your Private Tour.