 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $94,900

5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $94,900

5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $94,900

Adjoining lot is included. Property has an attached "Apartment" that has a living room, 2 BR, 1 full BA; (Bedrooms & bath included in total BRs &BAs above), kitchen and separate outside entry. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space. A truly interesting property with lots of possibilities.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News