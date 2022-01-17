 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $849,000

  • Updated
Welcome home to the perfect mixture of farm life & Luxury! Built for privacy on 25 acres yet 10 minutes from I26 and 15 minutes to shopping. If you have dreamt of the perfect parcel of land & the perfect Farmhouse this is it! The kitchen has recently been updated to a modern black & white theme. Each window has its own beautiful view of the property. The inground saltwater pool is surrounded by a tropical paradise. There are multiple fenced pastures, corral, electric fencing, 2 separate stables.

