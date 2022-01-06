Calling all investors! Started renovations. 30% complete. Sqft per tax records, please verify. Could be ideal for assistant living, daycare or multi-family. Within walking distance to SCSU and Claflin University. PROPERTY SOLD STRICTLY AS-AS. Seller Financing terms Available. Attractive Interest rate. Non credit qualifying. $1500 bonus to buyers agent at closing.
5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $70,000
-
- Updated
