 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $675,000

Must see beautiful colonial style home in a plantation neighborhood. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath and 1Jack and Jill bath; Main floor features spacious renovated kitchen, open den library (can be converted to formal DR); formal LR, master office suite with full bath, huge closet space and office space. Basement includes recreational area and bath. Deck on balcony,

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News