Special features: On the Orangeburg Country Club Golf course. 10 foot ceiling down stairs. Cherry wood floors, 1738 sq ft basement. Dumbwaiter, Generac generator, separate water meter for sprinkler system.
5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: FedEx driver asked to transport gunshot victim Man tried to take truck, driver says
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Group says drug dealer ran them off road; 4 robbed dealer, report claims
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup truck near Elloree, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
David Cortez Marshall Jr., 30, of Orangeburg, has pleaded guilty today to defrauding the Orangeburg County School District of over $550,000.
An Elloree woman has been identified as the pedestrian who died following a Sunday night collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deput…
Orangeburg County
Orangeburg County
Willard "Billy" Duncan made history in 1988.
The Orangeburg County School District will hold meetings throughout the county to gain public input on its $190 million building plan.
A morning fire in Denmark resulted in the death of a 93-year-old woman on Thursday.