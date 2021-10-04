5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $580,000

Welcome to the Old Farnum Land estate, offering a modern home built in 1998, 10 acres on the highly sought after Farnum Rd, a shop, and an 800 sf 1 br 1 bathroom guest home. Curb appeal is incredible past the 300 year old oaks. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bath downstairs, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. The home is located 5 mins from Orangeburg, 5 minutes to I26, 30 mins to Columbia, and 45 mins from Charleston area. This gorgeous luxury country estate awaits its new owners. Come take a tour!