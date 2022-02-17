 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $49,990

Amazing investment opportunity! This home is the perfect fit for someone looking for a deal. Sitting on an over half acre lot on a cul-de-sac, this home offers more privacy than you could ask for. The home also has a nice flowing floor plan and has five full sized bedrooms along with two full bathrooms. With just a little TLC this home can be the home of your dreams at a fraction of a price! This home can also be seller financed with a minimum of $30,000 down. Schedule your showing today!

