 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $49,900

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $49,900

Calling all investors! Started renovations. 30% complete. Sqft per tax records, please verify. Could be ideal for assistant living, daycare or multi-family. Within walking distance to SCSU and Claflin University. PROPERTY SOLD STRICTLY AS-AS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News