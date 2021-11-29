 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $399,500

  • Updated
This Home offers 5 Bedrooms/ 3 Full Baths/ 1 Half Bath and Over 11 Acres of Land Conveniently Located. Tree Lined Circular Driveway leads to a Welcoming Covered Front Porch. Beautiful Heart Pine Floors and Tall Ceilings. Formal Dining is Open to the Great Room with Beamed Ceiling. Downstairs Primary Owner Suite. Private Office, Finished Basement, Upper & Lower Covered Porches. Multi Bay Pole Shed/Storage Building, Green House, Horse Barn, Fenced Side Yard and Grape Arbor. Schedule Today!

