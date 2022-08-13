 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $389,900

5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $389,900

Custom Building at its finest! Beautiful One & Half story Five bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms home in The Palms Subdivision. This home has all the upgrades & options you've been looking for! Fully brick with brick coins, crawl space, two car garage, decorated high ceilings, Soaker Tub & separate shower in master bathroom, Custom wooded walk in closets, double vanity in master bathroom, open concept, half story perfect for man cave or theater room and so much more! This home won't last for long.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man shot in Vance

Man shot in Vance

A man was shot in Vance on Monday night, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Danley out as SC State AD

Danley out as SC State AD

South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers announced Tuesday the termination of Director of Athletics Stacy Danley, effective…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News