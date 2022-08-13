5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $389,900

Custom Building at its finest! Beautiful One & Half story Five bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms home in The Palms Subdivision. This home has all the upgrades & options you've been looking for! Fully brick with brick coins, crawl space, two car garage, decorated high ceilings, Soaker Tub & separate shower in master bathroom, Custom wooded walk in closets, double vanity in master bathroom, open concept, half story perfect for man cave or theater room and so much more! This home won't last for long.