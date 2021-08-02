5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $339,500

Over 3 acres on Canal PLUS a Golf Course Vew! This Brick home offers 5 Bedrooms and 4 Full Baths, Large Kitchen, Formal Living & Dining, Family room, Great Room, and much more! Hardwood Floors, Cozy Fireplace, Deck, & Large Finished Basement that offers a great patio area perfect for entertaining. Enjoy fishing in your own back yard which also features a Blueberry patch, and Pear Trees. 2 Car Attached Garage, Newer HVAC, Generac Generator.