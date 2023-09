Introducing a new listing in the desirable Plantation subdivision - with 5 BR, 3 full BA and 1 half BA; this spacious home is perfect for a growing family. Entertain guests with an in-ground swimming pool, large patio/deck, and a fully fenced back yard. Enjoy multiple fireplaces; extensive classic moldings throughout the home (new carpet down). Kitchen offers custom cabinetry with solid surface counter tops and custom tile. PQ or POF REQUIRED TO SHOW!-send to TinaG@thelitchfieldcompany.com