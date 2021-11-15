 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $287,870

5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $287,870

5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $287,870

PRICED REDUCED. MOTIVATED SELLER. Seller willing to pay portion of Buyer's CLOSING COSTS. COME SEE this 2 story brick home 2 acres. Quiet setting, established shade trees fenced backyard. 5BR,4 full baths. Master suite on 1st floor. Kitchen boasts of 3 ovens!! Food disposal. Formal LR & DR, casual family room w/fireplace, bonus room, office, laundry room, game room, built-ins, 2 HVAC systems, 2 car garage, security system. Must see to appreciate this lovely family home conveniently located.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News