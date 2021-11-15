5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $287,870

PRICED REDUCED. MOTIVATED SELLER. Seller willing to pay portion of Buyer's CLOSING COSTS. COME SEE this 2 story brick home 2 acres. Quiet setting, established shade trees fenced backyard. 5BR,4 full baths. Master suite on 1st floor. Kitchen boasts of 3 ovens!! Food disposal. Formal LR & DR, casual family room w/fireplace, bonus room, office, laundry room, game room, built-ins, 2 HVAC systems, 2 car garage, security system. Must see to appreciate this lovely family home conveniently located.