Welcome Home! Enjoy this 5-bedroom beauty located within walking distance to historical Orangeburg. Situated on a little over half an acre of land, mature trees and plenty of yard space to enjoy. This home boasts some great upgrades to include a new HVAC system installed in 2022, bamboo flooring, new carpet throughout, and new appliances installed in February 2023. What's not to love? Exceptionally close to restaurants, shopping and the historical sites of Orangeburg. Book your showing today.