Introducing charm and charisma in a one-of-a-kind, lavishly restored landmark home, remolded for comfort and enjoyment. Located in the historic Treadwell district, it is within walking distance of two universities, Claflin and SCSU. Boasting 5 bedrooms, (1 can be used as an office), and 3 bathrooms, it gives you space to move around and "to end the space race." Sip lemonade on the wrap around porch under the ambiance of old and new. This classic beauty is waiting for your personal touch!