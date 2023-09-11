Welcome to this spacious and inviting 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home that boasts generous living spaces and abundant room to accommodate all your needs. With five well-appointed bedrooms, this residence offers ample space for a large family or guests, ensuring comfort and privacy for everyone. The three bathrooms provide convenience and luxury, allowing for stress-free morning routines. The house features not one, but two expansive living rooms that are perfect for entertaining, relaxing, or hosting gatherings. With its generous layout and numerous living areas, this home provides an abundance of room for both individual solitude and vibrant social interactions.