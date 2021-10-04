 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $155,000

You do not want to miss this one. If you are looking for a nice spacious home for you and your family don't look any further. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home is turn key and ready to go. This home has been updated with fresh paint, new cabinets, and new floors throughout. Also, this home has a 2 car garage with large from porch to enjoy the outdoors. Schedule your private tour today.

