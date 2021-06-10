5 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $1,100,000

Welcome to paradise. Gorgeous estate located on over 20 acres waterfront to one of the largest spring fed lakes in the area - bass for dinner? Enjoy private boat ramp and dock boasting air conditioned cabana perfect for entertaining. Split floor plan with master on main floor, five bedrooms, seven bath, master with jetted tub, four fireplaces, two full kitchens, two laundry rooms, wine cellar, cedar lined closet for the lady, separate entrance living quarters all backed up by a 150 kw generator. Bermudagrass horse pasture with barn is available for equestrian fans. Olympic size salt water pool with synchronized fountains, hot tub and dual fire pits on deck adjoining full outdoor kitchen and bath house completed with shower and restroom. Watch movies from your pool on summer nights - pull down projector screen with surround sound on back deck. Full privacy with no immediate neighbors, gated entry and security system, yet only 30 miles to Columbia Intl airport. Listed below appraised value. No HOA restrictions, rights to the lake transfer with the property and so are the breathtaking sunsets! View More