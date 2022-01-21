5 Bedroom Home in North - $599,500

This turn of the century jewel built in the late 1800's has been meticulously and lovingly maintained through the generations. An impressive example of craftsmanship and pride in ownership. Recent renovations perfectly upgraded this home while maintaining the grandeur and character of a bygone era. The Grand Entrance, Soaring Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Exquisite Chandeliers and Attention to Every Detail throughout make this a MUST SEE! As a bonus, 3,000+ sq. ft. Of Storage/Workshop too! Schedule your private tour today.