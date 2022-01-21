This turn of the century jewel built in the late 1800's has been meticulously and lovingly maintained through the generations. An impressive example of craftsmanship and pride in ownership. Recent renovations perfectly upgraded this home while maintaining the grandeur and character of a bygone era. The Grand Entrance, Soaring Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Exquisite Chandeliers and Attention to Every Detail throughout make this a MUST SEE! As a bonus, 3,000+ sq. ft. Of Storage/Workshop too! Schedule your private tour today.
5 Bedroom Home in North - $599,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ex-Branchville officer admits giving minor beer; former Eutawville chief gives up police credentials
One of Eutawville’s former police chiefs has pleaded guilty to transferring beer to a minor.
A 42-year-old Neeses man pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age.
A 20-year-old Bamberg man is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl and recording it, according to Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office warrants.
A Santee man has been charged after a passenger in his vehicle sustained life-threatening injuries, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Tr…
Early forecasts show the possibility of freezing rain on Friday and Saturday in the T&D Region.
Orangeburg County
The interim president of South Carolina State University said the institution is still poised to address the needs of the state’s expanding tr…
Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Robert Williams announced Thursday he would be stepping down as head football coach of the Red Raiders.
Two North residents are charged with ill treatment of animals, torture, after Orangeburg County officials seized 71 animals from their farm in…