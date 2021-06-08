Nestled in a wooded lot this Big Water home offers the joys of waterfront and privacy. This Ranch with walk out basement sits in the Stumphole area of the Lake. Taking the Long natural drive to your oasis will melt away the stress of life. 1.83 Ac of waterfront sits just 1 hour from Charleston and Columbia. Elloree offers the small town life with its small boutique stores and off the beaten path life. Come to the lake to stop and smell the azaleas (which are plentiful here). Hardwood plank flooring, master on the ground floor, wet bar for entertaining, Open concept floor plan, Lots of Nature, and much much more. Property has Large garage for storage or workshop. See this one before you miss out on it. View More
5 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $515,000
