Welcome home to your low country oasis! This property has so much to offer you, I don't even know where to begin, but let's start with the home specs. This 5 bedroom 3 bath 3300 sq ft home sits on just under 5 acres of land. On the outside, It features an architectural shingle roof less than 2 years old, a 30x40 workshop, woodworking shop, 3 car carport with another attached storage room, and 3 acres fenced in front and back yard. The inside features spacious bedrooms, and a living room you can play baseball in. The layout is like having two houses in one. Fall is right around the corner, so step out onto the back deck and enjoy the new and never used $10,000 hot tub under your covered gazebo! Sitting only an hour and fifteen minutes from the beaches of Charleston and an hour from Columbia and Aiken, you can get to anywhere you want to be! Now all YOU have to do is come see it for yourself!
5 Bedroom Home in Branchville - $249,900
