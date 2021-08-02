5 Bedroom Home in Bowman - $198,000

This charming unique cottage is a MUST SEE. With so many updates/upgrades this one of a kind home has a character all its own and tons of living space! A breezy screened front porch opens to a bright open concept front room, updated kitchen with all new stainless appliances, and comfortable family room. Downstairs master suite with walk-in tub in bath has custom barn doors and sitting area. 2 additional bedrooms, a cozy den with woodstove and full bath are also downstairs. Upstairs two bedrooms share a jack-n-jill style bathroom. The 2nd floor deck catches evening breezes and stars. Hardwood, tile, laminate flooring throughout. Two back porches - one fully screened, overlook the workshop, spacious fenced yard, carport and 12'x12' shed. No HOA. Tons of potential! Mutli-generational family living or home business possibilities 5th bedroom could also be used as office/study