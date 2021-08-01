5 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $650,000

Pure Southern Charm and Style lovingly restored, updated and maintained. Tall smooth Finish Ceilings, Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, accent the details and craftmanship of a bygone era. Covered Portico, Screened Porch, Multiple Fireplaces, Formal Living and Dining, Private Study. Newer roof, HVAC, ductwork, Generac Generator, Panel Box, Tankless Hot Water Heater. This property offers several outbuildings with Heat/Air and utilities, ample parking, and entry from both Railroad Ave. and 2nd St.