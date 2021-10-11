5 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $489,900

This custom-built spacious home on two acres can be your dream escape! It has so many great features, eat-in kitchen, dining room, nine-foot ceilings, foyer with raised tray ceiling, new appliances, granite, hardwoods, large family room with fireplace, tankless water heater and Beam vacuum are some of the many extras. The huge master ensuite has his and her closets, with the master bath featuring a separate bathtub, walk-in tiled shower with glass doors and double vanity. The other two large bedrooms downstairs are separated by a Jack and Jill bath. The second story has two bedrooms, one of the bedrooms is 600 square feet, a full bath and walk-in attic. The expansive professionally landscaped yard has a sparkling salt water pool with brick fence, outdoor poolside kitchen with a gas grill and a stone terrace with a gas fire pit.There are two outbuildings-one is a storage shed.The other is a 1200 square foot pool house that has central ac/heat, kitchen, full bath and storage with an attic.There is a well and irrigation on the property. There are multiple heating/air units located throughout this property. This home can be your great escape, while still close to amenities. You will be located close to the Edisto River. Bamberg is a wonderful small town, centrally located between Savannah, Columbia, Augusta and Charleston. This home is located on The Bamberg Sports and Golf Club course. This property has been updated and very well-kept.