This has always been one of my favorite houses in Bamberg. It sits stately on a large, private, corner lot and has ample outdoor carport space, flat concrete, and storage. Owners have done a really impressive job with the landscaping and keep things in great order. The interior features over $40,000 of improvements done over time including bathroom renovations, shutters, windows, two bedroom floors and more. The kitchen/Den is partially open concept allowing for larger gatherings but still some privacy. There is a formal living area as well as an above-average dining room right off the spacious entry-way. Down the hall you will find 4 bedrooms on the main floor and upstairs you find the 5th bedroom AND a finished attic which could be another bedroom or recreation room. The half bath is conveniently off the den and the laundry is conveniently off the kitchen. I would love for you to come see it for yourself.
5 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $235,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Orangeburg man is accused of killing another man with a rifle on Saturday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
Shooting suspect heading to prison; several charges dropped, but Orangeburg man sentenced to 7 years
Several charges were dropped against an Orangeburg man accused of shooting at vehicles, but he’s still headed to prison.
A 41-year-old Orangeburg man was shot and killed on Saturday night. Another man has allegedly admitted to pulling the trigger.
A 28-year-old Cordova man is accused of breaking into a home, forcing a 12-year-old girl outside at gunpoint and making a sexual demand, accor…
Orangeburg
A 35-year-old Bonneau man is accused of operating a chop shop in Eutawville last year.
- Updated
Calhoun County School District Deputy Superintendent Ferlondo Tullock will become the district’s next superintendent.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea from South Carolina to reimpose the death penalty on a South Carolina inmate whose death sent…
Orangeburg County Council has delayed action on a rezoning request from a company that wants to build a residential development on 81 acres lo…
A driver drowned Friday night after his vehicle overturned in water, according to autopsy results.