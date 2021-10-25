5 Bedroom Home in Bamberg - $235,000

This has always been one of my favorite houses in Bamberg. It sits stately on a large, private, corner lot and has ample outdoor carport space, flat concrete, and storage. Owners have done a really impressive job with the landscaping and keep things in great order. The interior features over $40,000 of improvements done over time including bathroom renovations, shutters, windows, two bedroom floors and more. The kitchen/Den is partially open concept allowing for larger gatherings but still some privacy. There is a formal living area as well as an above-average dining room right off the spacious entry-way. Down the hall you will find 4 bedrooms on the main floor and upstairs you find the 5th bedroom AND a finished attic which could be another bedroom or recreation room. The half bath is conveniently off the den and the laundry is conveniently off the kitchen. I would love for you to come see it for yourself.