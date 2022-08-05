49ers' Bryant Young heads to Hall of Fame

Bryant Young straddled the classic football divide between discipline and ferocity more adeptly than just about any player of his generation.

For every minute of a 14-year NFL career spent entirely with the San Francisco 49ers, Young was a model teammate and a soft-spoken leader who selflessly made everybody around him better.

And for 60 minutes on most autumn Sundays, Young was one of the most intimidating, vicious defensive linemen his teammates and opponents had ever seen.

Young doesn't see that dichotomy as a contradiction. In fact, he loved the chance to get a little crazy while being a measured, mature man in every other area of his rich life.

"Football is a very chaotic, violent, physical sport," Young said with a smile. "It's controlled chaos. You don't get better and you don't excel in the game by being this passive, nice individual."

Yet that's exactly what Young did as one of the most inspirational players and one of the genuinely nice guys of his NFL era.

In addition to his production and resilience at one of the sport's most brutal positions, Young's ability to inspire — both through his play and through his response to unimaginable setbacks on and off the field — finally earned him admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, nearly 15 years after his last game.

One of the best three-technique defensive tackles of his era, Young had 89 1/2 sacks and earned four Pro Bowl selections in an era rich with talent at the position. He earned an All-Pro nod in 1996, his most exceptional statistical season with 84 tackles, 11 1/2 sacks and two safeties.

Safety Lance Schulters played his first four NFL seasons alongside Young in San Francisco from 1998 to 2001. Schulters acknowledges he was a trash-talking defensive back who absorbed several lessons about professionalism and accountability from the taciturn Young.

"He didn't speak a lot, but when he spoke, you'd better shut the hell up and pay attention," Schulters said. "I learned from his toughness and mental fortitude, from his study habits — he would be the first guy in there, last guy to leave. Always on top of his game, taking care of his body. And then in the game, how he controlled and rag-dolled those guards, you couldn't believe it. He's an awesome teammate. I love BY."